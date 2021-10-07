Advertisement

Lowville’s water woes worsen, water warning issued

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By Diane Rutherford and Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville has issued a water warning, meaning the village’s water supply has continued to dwindle.

People in the village are asked to conserve water.

Mayor Joseph Beagle says normal everyday water usage should be able to continue, but residents are asked not to water lawns and wash cars, for example.

On Tuesday, the village issued a water watch, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water. That’s because Lowville’s water storage tank level had fallen to between 12 and 14 feet.

Thursday’s water warning was triggered because the water levels dropped to 10 to 12 feet.

Village officials say Lowville’s largest manufacturer, Kraft Heinz, is using more water than it ever has - consuming 80 percent of the village’s supply.

Kraft Heinz said Wednesday that it’s “in close contact with village officials on this issue, and are implementing a variety of short-term measures, such as assessing our sanitizing systems, to conserve water.”

