Advertisement

Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.(Source: Allegany County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police said a man killed his pharmacist brother for giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s also accused of killing his sister-in-law and another woman.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he wanted to “confront” his pharmacist brother for “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham’s mother called police last Wednesday over his mental stability.

That’s the same day officials in northwestern Maryland discovered the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, whose car was also missing.

The following day, police in suburban Baltimore said they were searching for Burnham in connection with the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette.

Authorities in West Virginia arrested Burnham on Friday.

He was extradited to Maryland and charged with all three slayings and stealing Reynolds’ car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

Latest News

Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Clayton Opera House upcoming events
What’s ahead at the Clayton Opera House
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline