Out of the Darkness Walk happening in Watertown Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Suicide prevention awareness. That’s the idea behind this Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk.

It’s happening at Thompson Park in Watertown, right by the zoo.

Events start at 10 a.m. The walk itself starts at 11:30.

Organizers will be giving out honor beads to remember those lost to suicide.

“The walks give people the opportunity to connect with other loss survivors, people who just get it. And it gives them a chance to just show up and say, ‘This is important. We have to be talking about this,’” said Karen Heisig, associate area director, Greater Central NY Chapter, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event is free. All donations will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

