Advertisement

Out of the Darkness Walk happening in Watertown Sunday

File photo of Out of the Darkness Walk
File photo of Out of the Darkness Walk(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Suicide prevention awareness. That’s the idea behind this Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk.

It’s happening at Thompson Park in Watertown, right by the zoo.

Events start at 10 a.m. The walk itself starts at 11:30.

Organizers will be giving out honor beads to remember those lost to suicide.

“The walks give people the opportunity to connect with other loss survivors, people who just get it. And it gives them a chance to just show up and say, ‘This is important. We have to be talking about this,’” said Karen Heisig, associate area director, Greater Central NY Chapter, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event is free. All donations will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

Latest News

John Marraffa
Kinney Drugs president: ‘We call it Kinney country for a reason’
Michael Bashaw Sr.
Cape Vincent school renamed to honor longtime principal
Water faucet
Lowville’s water woes worsen, water warning issued
Wayne Bankasingh and Kristie Perkins
Police allegedly find drugs, cash & paraphernalia in Watertown home search