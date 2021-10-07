Advertisement

Police allegedly find drugs, cash & paraphernalia in Watertown home search

Wayne Bankasingh and Kristie Perkins
Wayne Bankasingh and Kristie Perkins(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman and a New York city man were charged with drug possession after police searched the woman’s home.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say the 355 South Meadow Street home of 40-year-old Kristie Perkins has been the focus of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say their search revealed almost 2 ounces of crack cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, more than $4,000, several digital scales, and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.

Perkins and 28-year-old Wayne Bankasingh were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned in Watertown city court. Perkins was released and Bankasingh was jailed on $15,000 bail.

