Rose Mary Arnold, 93, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rose Mary Arnold, 93, of Austin Rd., Lake Bonaparte, passed away peacefully while under the care of her wonderful family on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the comfort of her home.

Born March 11, 1928 in Harrisville, a daughter of John and Amy (Ralph) Bango, she was educated in Harrisville schools.

She married Gerald “Jake” Arnold on March 9, 1946 in Harrisville. Mr. Arnold died on January 8, 2015.

During the WWII years, Rose Mary worked for the Carbola Company in Natural Bridge packing talc. She later worked for her family’s lumber camp on the Middle Branch Road in Harrisville cooking for the lumberjacks. For many years, she also did housekeeping for many area residents and businesses including the former Kilbourn Hotel. Lastly, she became employed as the Manager of the former Pine Camp Beer Hall, now known as Ft. Drum.

Rose Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Harrisville, it’s affiliated Rebekah Lodge and the Harrisville United Women’s Organization. She was also a member of the Coffee Club and Tuesday Night bowling leagues in Harrisville.

Rose Mary enjoyed being an active Girl Scout leader for several years. Throughout her life, she also took pleasure in knitting, crocheting and quilting, as well as cake decorating and snowmobiling. She would occasionally do some fishing, liked canning, and loved cooking for her cherished family and friends at her home where anyone could always find and help themselves to cookies and other baked products.

She is survived by three children, Rebecca A. Branagan, of Beaver Falls, NY, Peggy L. Spencer, of Harrisville, and Mark A. (Liz) Arnold, of Clifton Springs, NY; eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Pauline Luther and

Emma Miller, both of Harrisville, and Nancy Murray, of Constantia; two brothers, William Bango, of Harrisville, and Ralph Bango, of Lyons Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, “Jake” of 69 years, she was predeceased by four sisters, Angeline Carr, Victoria Luther, Christine Dafoe and an infant sister, Flora, and four brothers, John Henry #1, Phillip, John Henry #2, and Francis Bango.

Rose Mary’s funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. FAMILY Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the United Methodist Church in Harrisville with Rev. Tracy Scott, Rev. Frances Hemstreet and Wayne Arnold, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville Community Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, October 8th, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Harrisville Rescue Squad, or the Harrisville Public Library.

Messages of sympathy and online obit at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

