The Silence of the Lambs on the Big Screen

Winner of Five Academy Awards
Back on the big screen October 17 and 20th
Back on the big screen October 17 and 20th
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall.

With a psychopath named Buffalo Bill is murdering women and believing it takes one to know one, the FBI sends Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to interview a demented prisoner: Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a cannibalistic psychiatrist whose fascination with the young agent is as great as his hunger for murder. As their relationship develops, Starling is forced to confront not only her own demons, but also an evil so powerful she may not have the courage to stop!

Invite an old friend for dinner and to see this event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Sunday, October 17 at 3:00 and 7:00 pm

Wednesday, October 20 at 7:00 pm

