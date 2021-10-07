Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

Latest News

You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game
Nick Hillary
Hillary to appeal decision that dropped police chief from discrimination lawsuit
A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban
Family members mourn the death of Sandra Luedeman.
Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog