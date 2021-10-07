Thousands of dollars in water surcharges planned in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As Lowville goes from a water watch to a warning Thursday, we’re learning just how much extra the village could charge its largest manufacturer as it continues to drain the village’s water supply.

The village’s water levels have dropped again. Wednesday, Lowville issued a water warning, which is worse than the water watch put in place earlier this week.

Now Lowville lawmakers are poised to charge Kraft Heinz more if it continues to use water the way it is.

“We’ve talked with Kraft Heinz, tried to get them to take a look at their usage maybe, and they tell us they’re going to make changes. But, I have not seen that happen. So, hopefully this is one way to maybe get their attention to start being a little more conservative,” said Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle.

He says the village is expected to approve the surcharges this month. They start at $1,000 every day an industrial customer uses 1.1 million gallons of water.

The fee increases as the gallons go up.

If an industry averages $900,000 gallons a day for the week, that’s another $5,000 surcharge.

The surcharge would likely only affect Kraft Heinz, which is using around 1 million gallons of water every day.

The second largest water user is Lewis County Health System, which uses 3,500 gallons of water daily - a far cry from getting slapped with any surcharges.

Beagle hopes the surcharge is a way to reel in what Kraft Heinz uses.

“Their constant use and not backing off a little bit, or readjust their production is hurting everybody in the village of Lowville,” he said. “Each day we may gain a little, but we only gain a few inches instead of feet.”

As for the village’s water warning, it comes as tank levels drop to between 10 to 12 feet. Residents are advised not to use excess water until the tank fills up.

In a statement from Kraft Heinz Wednesday, company officials acknowledge the increase in water usage, saying it’s due to an increase in production during the pandemic.

The company said it’s working with village officials on short-term solutions and plans to significantly cut water use at all facilities by 2025.

The surcharges are expected to go into effect November 1.

Meanwhile, Lowville will add 2 ground wells next summer and officials are asking the state to allow the village to increase the amount of water it draws from its current source from 1.5 million gallons a day to 2.5 million gallons a day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.