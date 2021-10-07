Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s West Main Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving on Watertown’s West Main Street will close three blocks of the street Thursday.

Work was scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. on the 200, 300, and 400 blocks.

The street will be closed between Cooper and Leray streets.

People who live there should find somewhere else to park. Motorists are encouraged to steer clear of the work zone.

