Volunteers needed for rejuvenated Punkin Chunkin

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - One of the north country’s more popular fall festivals is returning.

Punkin Chunkin was cancelled last year due to COVID, but it’ll be back in Clayton on October 16.

The only problem is that they need volunteers.

Officials say about 40 volunteers have signed up, but they need 75 to 100. They need parking attendants, taste-testing judges, and help for the barbecue.

Officials say they’re still planning a normal event, despite the lack of help.

“So, it just might take a little bit longer to get food, you know, going through the lines,” chamber of commerce executive director Tricia Bannister said, “and we may not be able to have people sit down and eat if we don’t have someone being able to, like, clean the tables and those kinds of things. So, we’ll make the adjustments.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can find contact info on the chamber’s website.

