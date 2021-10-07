What’s ahead at the Clayton Opera House
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Things are picking up at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a look at some of the events coming up there.
Here’s what’s ahead:
- Mayhem Poets, Friday, October 8 - They’re a poetry slam group that creates poetry on the fly.
- Tom Rush, Saturday, October 23 - He’s a folksinger. It’s a cabaret-style performance. Beer and wine will be available.
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday, October 30 - A Halloween favorite. Check the website for what props are allowed.
Find out more about everything that’s going on at the opera house at claytonoperahouse.com.
