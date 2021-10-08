Advertisement

2 police officers hurt in struggle with suspect

Ogdensburg City Police
Ogdensburg City Police(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - One Ogdensburg police officer suffered a broken leg and another a shoulder injury in a struggle with a suspect Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers Dan Hollister and Brittany Kenyon were responding to a 4 p.m. report of a disorderly customer at Walmart when the incident occurred.

Interim Police Chief Mark Kearns said the officers were attempting to detain a woman when a struggle ensued.

That’s when Hollister suffered the broken leg and Kenyon the shoulder injury.

Kearns said police didn’t use any weapons during the fracas.

The suspect was detained and taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending.

Both officers were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

Hollister has six years with the police force and Kenyon eight years.

