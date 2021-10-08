Albert E. Bisig, 68, of Adams

Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Albert was born September 3, 1953 in Rodman a son of Robert and Joyce (Hutchins) Bisig, Sr. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1972. He married Wanda R. McCoy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Wanda died May 21, 2003. Albert then married Gail M. Brownell June 16, 2012 at the Ellisburg Town Clerk. Gail died July 2, 2021. Albert was employed for most of his working career as a machinist for the New York Air Brake, retiring due to illness. Albert was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and farming. He raised pigs, cows and loved animals of all kinds. He was a proud member of the NRA

Surviving are five brothers, Robert J. Bisig, Jr. (Kim), Henderson, Larry D. Bisig (Mary) Adams Center, Daryl D. Bisig (Pam), Carthage, James B. Bisig (Elizabeth), Mannsville, three sisters, Elaine E Jewett, Watertown, Deborah S. Parran, Kissimmee, FL, Darlene J. and Joseph Gregory, Watertown, mother in law Gloria McCoy, a brother in-law Paul McCoy both of which remained his family after Wanda’s death, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides Wanda and Gail a sister Cheryl Kohl died before him.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11am at the funeral with The Reverend Molly Payne-Harden officiating. Burial will be in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the SPCA 25056 Water Street, Watertown, and NY. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

