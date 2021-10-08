Advertisement

Albert E. Bisig, 68, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Albert was born September 3, 1953 in Rodman a son of Robert and Joyce (Hutchins) Bisig, Sr. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1972. He married Wanda R. McCoy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Wanda died May 21, 2003. Albert then married Gail M. Brownell June 16, 2012 at the Ellisburg Town Clerk. Gail died July 2, 2021. Albert was employed for most of his working career as a machinist for the New York Air Brake, retiring due to illness. Albert was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and farming. He raised pigs, cows and loved animals of all kinds. He was a proud member of the NRA

Surviving are five brothers, Robert J. Bisig, Jr. (Kim), Henderson, Larry D. Bisig (Mary) Adams Center, Daryl D. Bisig (Pam), Carthage, James B. Bisig (Elizabeth), Mannsville, three sisters, Elaine E Jewett, Watertown, Deborah S. Parran, Kissimmee, FL, Darlene J. and Joseph Gregory, Watertown, mother in law Gloria McCoy, a brother in-law Paul McCoy both of which remained his family after Wanda’s death, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides Wanda and Gail a sister Cheryl Kohl died before him.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11am at the funeral with The Reverend Molly Payne-Harden officiating. Burial will be in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the SPCA 25056 Water Street, Watertown, and NY. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

James R. Loucks, age 66 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on October 5, 2021 at...
James R. Loucks, 66, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg
Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center.
Arlene M. Wilson, 81, of Watertown
John VanTassel, 85, of Clark Street, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.
John VanTassel, 85, of Philadelphia
On October 6th, 2021, Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne 67 of 378 State Route 37 Building 15 Akwesasne,...
Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne, 67, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Lyme Central nurse Justine Dowe looks at a gift she received Friday, as the school turned out...
Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘just risen to the occasion’
With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing...
Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia, of Potsdam
Candles
Christine E. Jones, 68, of Watertown
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away October 6, 2021 at Samaritan...
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, of Watertown
Candles
James E. Tucker, 77, of Redwood
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, passed away Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at the Carthage Center for...
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, of Watertown