Arlene M. Wilson, 81, of Watertown

Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Arlene M. Wilson will be 1:45pm Monday, October 11th at Dexter Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow. Calling hours will precede the service at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home from 11:00am – 1:00pm.

Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 81 years old.

Born in Watertown August 16, 1940, Arlene was a daughter to Arthur J. and Ella Grace (Luffman) Villeneuve. She was educated locally. Throughout the course of her career Arlene worked as a housekeeper at many places, most recently Sarasota Motor Inn, Florida.

Her first marriage to John A. Brown would end in divorce. She later married Albert Wilson who would predecease her.

Arlene enjoyed being a working mom. She loved bingo, dancing, and spending time with her family.

Arlene is survived by her 8 children, Edward and Suzette Brown, Cindy Brown, John and Jane Brown, Allen & Heather Brown, Kim and Donald White, Tina and Scott Black, Sonya and Jack Scott, Owen and Roxanne Brown; her siblings, Joan Morris, Bev McCargar, Dorothy Knowlton; and several grandchildren & greatgrandchildren.

Besides her husband, Albert, she is predeceased by a son, Arthur Brown.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.