Advertisement

Arlene M. Wilson, 81, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center.
Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Arlene M. Wilson will be 1:45pm Monday, October 11th at Dexter Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow. Calling hours will precede the service at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home from 11:00am – 1:00pm.

Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 81 years old.

Born in Watertown August 16, 1940, Arlene was a daughter to Arthur J. and Ella Grace (Luffman) Villeneuve. She was educated locally. Throughout the course of her career Arlene worked as a housekeeper at many places, most recently Sarasota Motor Inn, Florida.

Her first marriage to John A. Brown would end in divorce. She later married Albert Wilson who would predecease her.

Arlene enjoyed being a working mom. She loved bingo, dancing, and spending time with her family.

Arlene is survived by her 8 children, Edward and Suzette Brown, Cindy Brown, John and Jane Brown, Allen & Heather Brown, Kim and Donald White, Tina and Scott Black, Sonya and Jack Scott, Owen and Roxanne Brown; her siblings, Joan Morris, Bev McCargar, Dorothy Knowlton; and several grandchildren & greatgrandchildren.

Besides her husband, Albert, she is predeceased by a son, Arthur Brown.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Albert E. Bisig, 68, of Adams
James R. Loucks, age 66 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on October 5, 2021 at...
James R. Loucks, 66, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg
John VanTassel, 85, of Clark Street, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.
John VanTassel, 85, of Philadelphia
On October 6th, 2021, Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne 67 of 378 State Route 37 Building 15 Akwesasne,...
Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne, 67, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Lyme Central nurse Justine Dowe looks at a gift she received Friday, as the school turned out...
Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘just risen to the occasion’
With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing...
Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia, of Potsdam
Candles
Christine E. Jones, 68, of Watertown
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away October 6, 2021 at Samaritan...
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, of Watertown
Candles
James E. Tucker, 77, of Redwood
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, passed away Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at the Carthage Center for...
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, of Watertown