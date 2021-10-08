Advertisement

Athletes of the Week: Ravan Marsell & Bella Davis

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor two tennis players who have teamed up to put together an undefeated season so far. Their combined talents on the Indian River first doubles team earning them this week’s title.

Ravan Marsell and Bella Davis are a doubles duo who have dominated this season. They are 12 and 0 and have not dropped a single set in both the Frontier League and sectional play.

This is very surprising, considering they joined the team just this season and had never played tennis before.

That’s what athleticism will do for you.

Ravan and Bella are the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Co-Athletes of the Week for October 8, 2021.

You can hear from them and see them in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Athletes of the Week: Ravan Marsell & Bella Davis
