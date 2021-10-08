City council candidates speak out at forum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city residents got a chance to meet the candidates for city council Friday.

A ‘meet the candidates’ forum was held at the Italian-American Civic Association, hosted by the Women’s Council of Realtors. It included a question and answer session with all seven candidates, who are vying for three open seats on the council - two of them full, four year terms and one the remaining two years of former council member Jesse Roshia’s term.

Topics discussed included relations between city hall and the firefighters union, how the city should spend its federal ‘American Rescue Plan’ money and what they’d like to change in city government.

“It’s important to vote. It’s important to be heard, and by voting and educating yourself, you’re more likely to want to get involved to elect who represents your purpose the best,” said Jennifer Flynn, Women’s Council of Realtors president.

Nearly all the candidates said they’d like to see more transparency on city council. Scott Atkinson from 7 News moderated the forum.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.