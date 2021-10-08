Advertisement

City council candidates speak out at forum

Watertown city council candidates gather Friday at a forum sponsored by the Women's Council of...
Watertown city council candidates gather Friday at a forum sponsored by the Women's Council of Realtors.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city residents got a chance to meet the candidates for city council Friday.

A ‘meet the candidates’ forum was held at the Italian-American Civic Association, hosted by the Women’s Council of Realtors. It included a question and answer session with all seven candidates, who are vying for three open seats on the council - two of them full, four year terms and one the remaining two years of former council member Jesse Roshia’s term.

Topics discussed included relations between city hall and the firefighters union, how the city should spend its federal ‘American Rescue Plan’ money and what they’d like to change in city government.

“It’s important to vote. It’s important to be heard, and by voting and educating yourself, you’re more likely to want to get involved to elect who represents your purpose the best,” said Jennifer Flynn, Women’s Council of Realtors president.

Nearly all the candidates said they’d like to see more transparency on city council. Scott Atkinson from 7 News moderated the forum.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Saiff, pictured in March 2021
Henderson hunting guide ordered to pay fine, wear ankle bracelet
Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
Ogdensburg City Police
2 police officers hurt in struggle with suspect
Paul Cruse and Amanda Lawrence
2 charged following alleged fake-gun incident
Christopher Brundage
Alexandria Bay man accused of attempted robbery at grocery store

Latest News

Lyme Central nurse Justine Dowe looks at a gift she received Friday, as the school turned out...
Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘just risen to the occasion’
Natural gas graphic
Report: get ready for sharp rise in natural gas price
COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases
A South Jefferson Central student tries a 'distracted driving' simulator.
Students try distracted driving; ‘It didn’t go so well’