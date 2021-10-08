Cooperative Extension offers fruit & vegetable prescription program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people want to eat healthier but can’t afford it.

Nutrition program manager April Bennett talked about a program from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County that could help.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News at Noon

It’s called the fruit and vegetable prescription program and it’s for eligible patients of the North Country Family Health Center. People need to speak with their physician to be screened for eligibility.

Participants will get a weekly $20 voucher for fruit and vegetables.

You can find out more by going to ccejefferson.org, emailing aln48@cornell.edu, or calling 315-788-8450, extension 265.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.