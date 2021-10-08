Family Health Center celebrates 50th with renovations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown family health clinic that’s served the community for half a century is undergoing renovations to better that service -- specifically when it comes to COVID-19.

“We feel like this is a perfect gift for our 50th anniversary,” said April Fallon, who’s director of marketing for the North Country Family Health Center.

More than $600,000 wrapped in a bow and gifted to North Country Family Health Center by the federal government.

Money that will be going towards a much-anticipated expansion and renovation to its main campus at 238 Arsenal Street.

“Our staff is very excited for next spring to hurry up and come,” Fallon said.

That’s when Fallon expects the 1,700-square-foot addition to break ground.

The addition will expand its Family Practice Primary Care Department and convert two exam rooms to negative pressure rooms, which can isolate infectious patients.

It will give physicians more private spaces for telehealth, a necessity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the basement, used mainly for storage, will be renovated into more office space for employees.

“We have a huge basement. You probably can’t tell from outside of the facility, but we do. It’s great space. We’ll be renovating that.”

But what will likely be the most eye-catching addition is a carport for COVID-19 testing. It’ll be used to protect staff and patients from snowy and rainy weather.

“Going through obviously the winter months and going into spring, quite a challenge on the winter days we have here,” family practice administrator Linda Simpson said.

Fallon says these changes are important to implement as COVID-19 has changed the way health care workers do their jobs.

And next year, on its 51st anniversary, she hopes to show a new and improved North Country Family Health Center.

