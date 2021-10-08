Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, of Watertown

Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away October 6, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away October 6, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by family.

Mrs. Guarino was born October 27, 1931 in Rome Italy, the daughter of Mariano and Paolina (Alteri) Scarchilli. In her early years Fiorella helped run her father’s store in Rome, Italy and after graduating from high school she went on to receive her teaching certificate from an Italian University. She met the love of her life and future husband, Angelo A. Guarino, while he was stationed in Europe with the US Army. They were married August 14, 1952 in Rome, Italy and moved to the US together where they spent 62 years happily married until Mr. Guarino’s death in 2014.

Mrs. Guarino worked in sales for Boy’s and Men’s Specialty Shop before teaching Italian at St. Anthony’s school. She retired in the early 1990s. Fiorella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was quick to offer help, and her hands were in constant motion doing every task with exacting precision. Mrs. Guarino was a very active communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and beautifully decorated the church throughout the year for Masses, Holy Days, and Holidays. She also volunteered for many of the Church’s events such as the Mt. Carmel festival: working the fried dough booth with her granddaughters and baking many dozen Italian cookies. When Fiorella was not busy with work or church she was baking and cooking for family and friends. She produced many of Christmas cookie plates as gifts each year with the help of her family, and countless spectacular traditional Italian meals. Everyone looked forward to a gourmet delicacy from Fiorella’s kitchen!

Mrs. Guarino’s family meant everything to her, especially her husband. Her family recalls her never being apart from her husband other than her return visits to Italy. Fiorella and Angelo did everything together and were the center of the Guarino family. They instilled the importance of church, family, and Italian tradition.

Surviving are her two sons Angelo Jr. (Emy) of Pearl City, Hawaii and Albert (Rebecca) of Brownville, New York. Also surviving are her five grandchildren Angelo III (Dorine), Watertown, Christopher, Pennsylvania, Paul, Florida, Briana, Watertown, Miranda, Brownville, and two great grandchildren Mariano and Luciano, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Fiorella is predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, Lilia and Noami, and an infant brother, Augusto.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 11th from 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 12th at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

