Freda M. Whitman, 84, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Freda M. Whitman, 84, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Whitman passed away early Friday morning at the Highland Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral home in Colton is serving the family of Freda M. Whitman.

