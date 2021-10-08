Gifford Author Series - in Syracuse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A New York Times bestseller of novels and poetry for young adult and middle grade audiences, Jason Reynolds’s most recent book, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, was a National Book Award finalist, and named one of the best books of 2019 by NPR and The New York Times. His collaboration with author and historian Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, on the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You helps young readers understand race and society.

October 26 at 7:30 pm

For more information, visit http://www.foclsyracuse.org.

Tickets for individual lectures are available at the Solvay Bank Box Office at the War Memorial at Oncenter or online at Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10+ qualify for 20% off regular ticket prices. Student tickets for individual lectures are available for $10 with a valid student ID. For more information on group or student tickets, contact the Solvay Bank Box Office at the War Memorial at Oncenter, 315-435-2121 or 315-435-8006, Monday-Friday 10 AM to 3 PM.

