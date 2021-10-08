Glenfield man injured in ATV crash

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man was taken to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after being injured late Thursday evening in an ATV crash.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on the New York Central Railroad Bed, which is part of the county’s ATV trail system.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Walter Eagan, 43, of Glenfield was operating an ATV when he struck a tree limb that had fallen on the trail. Both Eagan and a passenger, Joshua Streeter, 26, also of Glenfield, were thrown from the ATV.

Both men were taken to Lewis County General Hospital, and Streeter was then transferred to Syracuse.

The investigation into the crash continues. Monnat’s Towing, Lewis County Search and Rescue, 3G Fire Department and New York State Police all assisted deputies at the accident scene.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.