Advertisement

Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing...
With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing a battle to cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) -October 11, 1948 – October 4, 2021 With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing a battle to cancer.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Howard Joseph Sochia Jr.

She is survived by her children: Anita (Roger Paradis) Diane (Blake Tatom), and Joseph Sochia, as well as her grandchildren: Kinsey, Marissa, Trent, Ella, Zane, and Gabrielle, and her siblings: Theresa Sullivan Kassay, Robert D. Sullivan, James R. Sullivan, Frederick L. Sullivan, Geraldine Sullivan Snyder and John T. Sullivan.

Helen was, first and foremost, a devoted wife, loving mother and a doting grandmother, as well as a compassionate and trusted confidant and friend. In addition, she spent twelve years working at the Akwesasne Casino, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends in her leisure time. She liked nothing better than to entertain loved ones and companions with a cook-out around the beautiful pond at her camp. Helen always had a ready smile, a hug, and a sweet treat for the little ones (who all loved her dearly). She had a great sense of humor, a gentle spirit and a quiet faith. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Albert E. Bisig, 68, Adams died October 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Albert E. Bisig, 68, of Adams
James R. Loucks, age 66 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on October 5, 2021 at...
James R. Loucks, 66, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg
Arlene passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Samaritan Medical Center.
Arlene M. Wilson, 81, of Watertown
John VanTassel, 85, of Clark Street, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.
John VanTassel, 85, of Philadelphia
On October 6th, 2021, Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne 67 of 378 State Route 37 Building 15 Akwesasne,...
Arthur J. (BooBoo) Herne, 67, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Lyme Central nurse Justine Dowe looks at a gift she received Friday, as the school turned out...
Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘just risen to the occasion’
Candles
Christine E. Jones, 68, of Watertown
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away October 6, 2021 at Samaritan...
Fiorella A. Guarino, 89, of Watertown
Candles
James E. Tucker, 77, of Redwood
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, passed away Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at the Carthage Center for...
Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, of Watertown