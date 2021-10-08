Highlights & scores: football in Philadelphia, girls’ soccer in Chaumont & Watertown

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - High school football and soccer shared the spotlight Thursday night.

There was Thursday night football from Philadelphia as the Indian River Warriors hosted CBA.

Indian River scores on their first series. Rowan Marsell takes it in from 3 yards out and it’s 8-0 Warriors.

On their next series, Ramsey Burnard hits a 32-yard field goal. Indian River in front 11-0

In the second quarter, Indian River adds to its lead. Reagan Alexander calls his own number and takes it in from 12 yards out. Now it’s 19-0 Indian River.

CBA gets on the board when Jordan Rae hits Syair Torrance, who breaks tackles and goes in for the score. It’s 19-7 Indian River

The Warriors answer right back. It’s Marsell making some nifty moves and it’s off to the races -- 70 yards for the touchdown, making it 25-7 Warriors.

Indian River beats CBA 51-30.

It was girls’ Frontier League soccer in Watertown as the Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers hosted Lowville.

This game would be a defensive struggle and one goal would decide this contest.

Abigail Bombard’s tally would be the difference as IHC shuts out Lowville by a final score of 1-0.

In another girls’ Frontier League contest Lyme hosted Sackets Harbor.

A little over 5 minutes in, Lyme gets on the board. Malena Stevenson’s shot finds the back of the net. Lyme is on top 1-0.

Four minutes later, it’s Natalya Ososkalo with the blast that tickles twine, making it 2-0 Lyme.

Stevenson scores her second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Lyme goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 5-1.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Indian River 51, CBA 30

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 5, Sackets Harbor 1

Belleville Henderson 3, LaFargeville 0

Immaculate Heart 1, Lowville 0

Watertown 8, Indian River 0

General Brown 5, South Jefferson 2

Copenhagen 6, Alexandria 0

Brushton-Moira 4, Tupper Lake 0

Salmon River, Canton -- postponed

Chateaugay 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Edwards-Knox 4, Harrisville 0

Gouverneur 2, Potsdam 0

Heuvelton 5, Hermon-DeKalb 2

Massena 4, Malone 0

Hammond 2, Morristown 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 6, St. Regis Falls 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Madrid-Waddington 1

Boys’ high school soccer

OFA 3, Gouverneur 0

Edwards-Knox, Lisbon -- postponed

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Gouverneur 3, Massena 2

Chateaugay 3, Potsdam 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 97, Indian River 81

Potsdam 83, Massena 75

Women’s college hockey

Clarkson 3, Syracuse 2

