Home care workers face vaccination deadline

Vaccine Mandate
Vaccine Mandate(MGN, Vuong Tran / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York as of Friday under a new state mandate.

One industry group warned that could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs.

Data on how many of the state’s home health aides had been vaccinated ahead of the deadline wasn’t immediately available, but there are fears that many still hadn’t gotten their required first shot.

The Home Healthcare Workers of America recently estimated that around 30 percent of its 32,000 members were still unvaccinated as the deadline approached.

