James R. Loucks, 66, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
James R. Loucks, age 66 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on October 5, 2021 at the Massena Memorial Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - James R. Loucks, age 66 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on October 5, 2021 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Surviving is his partner Don Simpson of Massena; a daughter Natalie Besaw of Harrisville; grandchildren Andrew Capuzzo, Aaron Besaw Jr. and Elijah Besaw.

Jim was born on April 9, 1955 in Maryland, a son of the late Raymond & Gene (Ryan) Loucks. He graduated from a High School and continued his education at Mater Dei College and then the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center School of Nursing where he obtained his Master’s Degree.

Jim worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for 33 years as a registered nurse, and retired in 2010. He enjoyed collecting antiques, shopping, walking on beaches and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Agarwal Renal Center in Ogdensburg. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

