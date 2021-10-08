Advertisement

John Edward Braun, 78, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
John Edward Braun, 78, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at his Charlotte, NC...
John Edward Braun, 78, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at his Charlotte, NC residence in the loving care of his family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - John Edward Braun, 78, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at his Charlotte, NC residence in the loving care of his family. He was born May 6, 1943, in Manhattan, NY, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Mahoney) Braun.

Raised in Jackson Heights, Oneonta and Carthage, NY, his family owned and managed multiple hotels where he assisted in the family business, the last being the Levis House in Carthage. He graduated from the Augustinian Academy, Class of 1961. He then went on to LeMoyne College and eventually served six years with the National Guard and U.S. Army. He went on to a long career with Eastman Kodak. After retirement, he enjoyed many years and friendships in Brantingham, NY. He had a passion for evening cruises with friends on the lake, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his former spouse Judith (Sowan) Braun, is his son Eric Braun and wife Angela, of Scottsdale, AZ; his daughter Jennifer Dietrick and husband John, of Hellertown, PA; his daughter Suzanne Morrison and husband Harvey, of Charlotte, NC; his son Marc Braun and wife Michelle, of Centennial, CO; eight grandchildren, Kamley and Jack Braun, Alexandra and Lauren Dietrick, Campbell and Madison Morrison, and Camden and Riley Braun; his brother, Fred Braun, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Alexandria, VA; his sister, Constance Corey and her husband, Ron, of St. Augustine, FL; nephews Paul and Geoffrey Corey, and niece Elizabeth Maple.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 327 West Street, Carthage, NY. The family will receive friends from 9-10am before mass in the Community Room of St. James Church. In lieu of flowers, laugh with us and recollect some of JB’s best advice: drive below the speed limit; never pay full price; when playing gin, knock early; and, most importantly, love and care for your family and friends.

