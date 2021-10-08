John VanTassel, 85, of Philadelphia

John VanTassel, 85, of Clark Street, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John VanTassel, 85, of Clark Street, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.

Born on May 28, 1936 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of late Charles and Doris Gayle VanTassel. He was raised in Theresa, NY and attended Theresa High School.

John enlisted into the US Army in 1955, serving in Korea and Honorably Discharged in 1957.

A marriage in 1966 to Judy Wilson of Theresa, NY, ended in divorce.

John was a shipping and receiving clerk at Champion International, Deferiet, NY, retiring after 32 years of service.

He was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion for many years and a coach for the Grasshopper, Pee Wee and Pony Leagues.

John was an avid hunter and he enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing softball. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at camp.

Survivors include four children; daughter, Terri and Jerry Hunneyman, Plessis, NY, son, Ricki and Kim VanTassel, Philadelphia, NY, son Jason VanTassel, Philadelphia, NY, son, Ryan and Amber VanTassel, Philadelphia, NY; former wife and friend, Judy Cota, Watertown, NY; eight grandchildren, Ashley Hunneyman, Rachel Hunneyman, Drew Hunneyman, Jessica VanTassel, Lucus VanTassel, Mason VanTassel, Ali VanTassel, Rylynn VanTassel; two brothers, Lyle VanTassel, Robert and Bonnie VanTassel, all of Redwood, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will be 11 am, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Jeff McIlrath of the Reformed Church of the Thousand Islands, Alexandria Bay, NY, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion, following services.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Friday, October 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Philadelphia American Legion, 58 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

