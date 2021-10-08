Linda L. Dygert, 74, of Calcium

Linda L. Dygert, 74, of 23899 Valley View Dr., Calcium, NY, passed away October 6, 2021. (Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Dygert, 74, of 23899 Valley View Dr., Calcium, NY, passed away October 6, 2021.

I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, my beautiful mother and a mighty woman passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side and a wave of love from family and friends.

She was born on November 1, 1946 in Albany, NY, daughter of the late Morris J. and Frances (Coble) Tyo Sr.

Linda graduated from Watertown High School and moved to Rochester where she met Edward J. Dygert. The couple married in 1969 and together they had a beautiful daughter “Kelly” before their marriage ended in divorce. Kelly was the pride and joy of Linda’s life.

She returned to Watertown in 1972 and worked for North Country Library System for 28years where she was a dedicated employee and friend to her coworkers. Following her retirement from the NCLS she went onto to be a switchboard operator at Mercy Hospital for over ten years until it closed.

Linda was an avid reader who enjoyed the love of books, movies, gossip magazines and most especially her daughter and family.

Linda was an amazingly bright, fearless, smart, beautiful and dedicated mother and to all who entered her home. Linda showed Kelly how to be a strong and independent woman. Linda installed values, work ethics and stressed the importance of education.

Linda was big on family and was very close to her brother, Marty, her sister in law, Cathy, and sister, Barbara. Linda adored her nieces and nephews and was the kind of women who would give you the shirt off her back and always willing to help others taking many into her home. Linda could be difficult, hardheaded, sarcastic and funny all at the same time but you always knew where you stood with her.

During the last two years of her life, Linda struggled to overcome many health issues and was a valiant fighter until her body could no longer match the cancer. While we know that she is at peace and her struggles are gone, there is much pain and sadness for those left behind. Being with her daughter, family and friends was the most important thing to Linda, it’s where she drew strength and left her legacy and what a legacy it is. There is something about losing a mother that is permanent and inexpressible a wound that will never quite heal.

God we loved her and know how lucky we were to have her in our lives. No one blazed brighter than the feisty red head with the wit and charm that she possessed. I will grieve the loss of my wonderful mother, companion, adviser and mentor. I am so honored to have been her daughter. I only hope I made her proud. Go now Mom, go be with your brother and Kim and know that you were the best mother ever and your job here is complete.

Please know that while you think you got the greatest gift when you held my hand at birth that it was really me who got the greatest gift when I got to hold yours at the end of your journey. No one will ever love me like you and I am a better human being for it. Linda Dygert you are a true legend and will live on in our memories and hearts always. I love you endlessly Mom.

Among her survivors are her beloved daughter and son in law,, Kelly A. Dygert and Kenneth E. Dunham, Calcium; one granddaughter, LaShanda Dunham; a sister, Barbara Fields, Evans Mills; sister–in-law, Catherine Tyo; six nieces, Tracy Calzada, Becki (Dave) Fields, Lori (Mike)Brown, LaTeefa (Eddy) Daniels, Alisha Johnson, Dawn Amo; two nephews, Wayne (Diane) Edwards and Kenneth (Colleen) Nichols, and her best friends of 40 years, Barbara Hess and Janis Hess.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother Morris J. Tyo Jr.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 10th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrcuefh.com

