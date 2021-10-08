Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘just risen to the occasion’

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have been praised for their dedication to the job.

At Lyme Central School Friday, the school nurse had the entire day dedicated to her.

Much to her surprise.

“When I came in this morning I had no idea of anything that was going on, until they made the announcement that today was a day to appreciate me!” said nurse Justine Dowe.

And appreciate they did - Justine got a tour of the school in a glammed-out wheelchair chariot, and was showed with flowers, gifts and cards.

Dowe’s colleagues say she’s been an unsung hero these last two years and they wanted to recognize all the hard work she’s done, coordinating with other health officials, taking concerned parent phone calls and working closely with administration.

“Nurse Dowe has just risen to the occasion. She was hired just before the pandemic. Little did she know, she’d be the health officer here at Lyme Central,” said Barry Davis, the high school principal.

Dowe says despite the pandemic’s challenges, she loves her job - on School Nurse Day, and every other.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.