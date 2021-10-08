Mary E. Murray, 82, of Ogdensburg

Funeral services for Mary E. Murray age 82 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (Oct 9, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with her nephew Rev. Steven Murray officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary E. Murray age 82 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (Oct 9, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with her nephew Rev. Steven Murray officiating. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. Murray passed away at St. Joseph’s Home early Thursday morning October 7, 2021..

Surviving are two daughters Michele Smithers of Heuvelton and Nicole Scott & her husband Gary of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Bryan Smithers & his wife Jenessa of Heuvelton, Matthew Smithers & his companion Jackie Gascon of Ogdensburg, Erica Scott & her companion Greg Matthews of Ogdensburg, Tyler Scott & his wife Ashley of Heuvelton; great-grandson Tucker Matthews; a sister Dorothy Roberts of London, Ontario; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Mary was born on November 20, 1938 in Kemptville Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Joseph Leonard & Agnes (Raycroft) Robinson. She graduated from Prescott High School and continued her education at the Brockville Business School. She later married Thomas A. Murray on November 21, 1959. He predeceased her on March 4, 2005.

Mary worked at Parker Pharmaceuticals & New Channels for a period, JoAnn Fabrics for 30 years and owned and operated Murray’s Liquor Store with her husband for 28 years. The couple retired in 2000. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and being with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

