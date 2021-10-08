North country marks another jump in COVID cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we head into the weekend, the pace of new COVID-19 cases isn’t letting up.

St. Lawrence County reported 83 new cases Friday afternoon. The county reported 82 Thursday. On the good side, no new deaths were reported, and the number of hospitalizations fell by one, to 23.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, St. Lawrence County has recorded 11,154 cases, including 122 deaths.

