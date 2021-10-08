Advertisement

North country marks another jump in COVID cases

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we head into the weekend, the pace of new COVID-19 cases isn’t letting up.

St. Lawrence County reported 83 new cases Friday afternoon. The county reported 82 Thursday. On the good side, no new deaths were reported, and the number of hospitalizations fell by one, to 23.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, St. Lawrence County has recorded 11,154 cases, including 122 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Saiff, pictured in March 2021
Henderson hunting guide ordered to pay fine, wear ankle bracelet
Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
Paul Cruse and Amanda Lawrence
2 charged following alleged fake-gun incident
Christopher Brundage
Alexandria Bay man accused of attempted robbery at grocery store
Michael Bashaw Sr.
Cape Vincent school renamed to honor longtime principal

Latest News

A South Jefferson Central student tries a 'distracted driving' simulator.
Students try distracted driving; ‘It didn’t go so well’
Fruit & vegetable prescription program
Cooperative Extension offers fruit & vegetable prescription program
Police lights
Woman dies in Fort Covington crash
Fruit & vegetable prescription program
Fruit & vegetable prescription program