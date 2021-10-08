Pam Palooza benefit this weekend

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Want a fun, family-friendly time? Check out Pam Palooza.

Organizer Heather Cunningham told us about the event, which is a fundraiser for 40-year-old Pam Ault, who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The palooza is Saturday, October 9 at the Oxbow Fire Hall.

It kicks off at 9 a.m. with a 5K run. Pam is an avid runner and plans to “lead the pack.”

Other activities include a cornhole tournament, live music, food, a bounce house, face painting, and a live auction.

You can call 315-323-4955 to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.