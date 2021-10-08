Advertisement

Pam Palooza benefit this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Want a fun, family-friendly time? Check out Pam Palooza.

Organizer Heather Cunningham told us about the event, which is a fundraiser for 40-year-old Pam Ault, who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The palooza is Saturday, October 9 at the Oxbow Fire Hall.

It kicks off at 9 a.m. with a 5K run. Pam is an avid runner and plans to “lead the pack.”

Other activities include a cornhole tournament, live music, food, a bounce house, face painting, and a live auction.

You can call 315-323-4955 to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Saiff, pictured in March 2021
Henderson hunting guide ordered to pay fine, wear ankle bracelet
Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
Paul Cruse and Amanda Lawrence
2 charged following alleged fake-gun incident
Christopher Brundage
Alexandria Bay man accused of attempted robbery at grocery store
Michael Bashaw Sr.
Cape Vincent school renamed to honor longtime principal

Latest News

Kicker Eric Beylor is one of the unsung heroes for the Watertown Red & Black
Red & Black prepare for championship contest
Indian River's Reagan Alexander runs it 12 yards for a touchdown against CBA Thursday night.
Highlights & scores: football in Philadelphia, girls’ soccer in Chaumont & Watertown
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Warm temperatures & sunshine - again
Among the renovations planned for the North Country Family Health Center is a carport to shield...
Family Health Center celebrates 50th with renovations