Pam Palooza benefit this weekend
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Want a fun, family-friendly time? Check out Pam Palooza.
Organizer Heather Cunningham told us about the event, which is a fundraiser for 40-year-old Pam Ault, who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The palooza is Saturday, October 9 at the Oxbow Fire Hall.
It kicks off at 9 a.m. with a 5K run. Pam is an avid runner and plans to “lead the pack.”
Other activities include a cornhole tournament, live music, food, a bounce house, face painting, and a live auction.
You can call 315-323-4955 to find out more.
