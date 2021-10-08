Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, of Watertown

Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, passed away Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Elaine Darrow, 78, passed away Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The funeral will be 10 am Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evans Mills Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, October 15th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband Patrick, Watertown; her children Robert Carpenter ,Jr. (Leslie), Perryville, MD, Richard Carpenter Sr. (Ralyn), Panama City, FL, Craig Carpenter, Greer, SC, Brenda Carpenter, Watertown; her grandchildren Patrick Carpenter, Karen Carpenter-Gschwind, Laurie Carpenter, Richard Carpenter Jr., Trevor Carpenter, Mackenzie Smith, Jordin Pittard, Gage Christopher Outwater, Ralph Vargas; 9 great grandchildren; her beloved dog, Max.

She was predeceased by a son Christopher Aaron Carpenter and her parents Oakley and Fern Knapp Titus.

Patricia was born in Morrisville, VT, September 2nd, 1943, a daughter to Oakley and Fern Knapp Titus. She married Patrick Darrow in Watertown on November 16th, 1993.

Patricia had a caring heart and empathy for children.. She was a foster mother to over 30 children in her life. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything on earth.

Patricia was close to Jesus and had a very strong faith in God. He favorite pastimes included puzzles, crocheting, spending time with her dog, Max, and playing games on her phone. She had a deep passion for cardinals, horses and her favorite color purple. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

