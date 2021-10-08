Punkin Chunkin: it’s back!

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - You have only a week to get ready for Punkin Chunkin.

Mike Hooson is membership and marketing coordinator for the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. He says volunteers are still needed. This year’s event hasn’t drawn its usual army of volunteers.

Punkin Chunkin is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 in downtown Clayton and at the Frink Park pavilion.

It features 50 vendors, a barbecue, and the chance to watch trebuchets hurl pumpkins into the St. Lawrence River.

Find out more or sign up to volunteer by calling 315-686-3771.

