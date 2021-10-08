Advertisement

Red & Black prepare for championship contest

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black faces Glens Falls for the Empire Football League championship this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The local semipro football team is looking to add to its storied history.

One of the unsung heroes for the Red & Black is kicker Eric Beylor. He’s been sensational, making 6 of 8 field goals attempts, including 4 from 30 yards and beyond, his long of 39.

He’s made 17 of 18 extra point attempts, averages 45 yards per kickoff, and has a 41-yard punt average.

You can hear from him in the video as he deflects the praise to his teammates.

Offensive coordinator Jerry Levine praises him for the hard work he puts in during practice and in the off season.

Also, Levine, head coach George Ashcraft, and defensive coordinator Nate Bryant were all part of the 2009 Red & Black championship team, Ashcraft and Levine as coaches and Bryant as a receiver.

All three see parallels with this year’s team.

