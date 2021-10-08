Advertisement

Report: get ready for sharp rise in natural gas price

Natural gas graphic
Natural gas graphic
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you heat with natural gas, get ready for an unpleasant surprise.

The web site syracuse.com reports National Grid customers can expect to see their natural gas bills go up by about 31 percent this winter.

For the average customer, that’s $155 more in total over the five months of winter, syracuse.com reported.

Driving the increase? Increased demand and a global spike in prices.

National Grid makes money delivering the gas. That price is not expected to go up.

