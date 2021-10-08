The Seth Concert Series - Justin Guarini

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Sunday, October 10 at 8pm

Justin Guarini’s almost 30-year career on the stage and screen includes the first season of American Idol where he performed in front of 30 million viewers each week, starring roles in 6 Broadway productions, as well as his wildly popular character “Lil’ Sweet”, seen in hundreds of millions of homes in Diet Dr. Pepper commercials in America.

In addition to being a sought-after performer, he has coached and mentored leaders across a wide spectrum of businesses & disciplines and has helps his clients go from struggle to strength in their health, wealth, and relationships. As a Keynote speaker and emcee he has shared his message of confidence and empowerment on stages across America. His latest book “Unbreakable Confidence”- The Powerful Formula For Being, Doing, will hit bookshelves in August of 2021.

Justin created his company Profit Under Pressure, LLC to serve an evergrowing list of leaders, influencers, coaches and entrepreneurs who have come to him seeking the next level of achievement and success in their lives.

Utilizing Justin’s “Unbreakable Core Confidence™Method”, his clients have unlocked deep and lasting passion, fulfillment, and joy for themselves as well as the lives of the people they impact.

About The Seth Concert Series

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing back his acclaimed concert series every Sunday with his favorite Broadway stars! Those who have seen Seth’s concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you’ve seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned. Often the stars themselves don’t know what songs they’re going to be singing! Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but maybe one of them will suddenly tell Seth they played Dolly Levi in high school. Guess what? Seth will say “Hit It!” and suddenly they’ll have to launch into “Before The Parade Passes By”! And, yes, Seth will add a modulation before the final verse.

And, best of all, because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate! Often Seth will read comments during the show AND take song suggestions from the audience. How would Shayna Steele sound as Eponine? Or Jessie Mueller as Ariel? Or Justin Guarini as Jenna? Ask and maybe you’ll find out!

