Students try distracted driving; ‘It didn’t go so well’

A South Jefferson Central student tries a 'distracted driving' simulator.
A South Jefferson Central student tries a 'distracted driving' simulator.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Students at South Jefferson Central School were encouraged to try distracted driving Friday.

Not the real thing of course; they used a simulation provided by the ‘International Save A Life’ tour.

Representatives from Save A Life say the goal is to show kids how dangerous distracted and impaired driving is, before they make a mistake in the real world.

Hannah Morrill, a Junior, tried it out and said it didn’t go so well.

“It was very touchy and hard to control. But with the addition of the phone and text messages it made it even harder,” she said.

The Save A Life tour representative says distracted driving is a problem in particular with younger drivers, and they hope lessons like Friday’s will make a difference with students when they hit the road.

