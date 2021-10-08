Warm temperatures & sunshine - again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a broken record -- but one we and comfortably live with.

It continues to be dry and mild, and it looks as if it will stay that way through most of next week.

Friday will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

The weekend’s temperatures will be more seasonable. It will be mostly cloudy both Saturday ad Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be in the low to mid-70s Monday through Thursday. All four days will be partly sunny and rain free.

