Watertown solar project advances

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A seven megawatt solar project is one step closer to coming to the town of Watertown.

The solar farm will be built by Nexamp off of Floral Drive. The project will use about 20,000 solar panels over 30 acres of land.

To get final approval, Nexamp officials attended a town planning board meeting Thursday night to share results on a ‘glare’ study. It was asked to perform that study because of the solar farm’s close proximity to the Watertown International Airport and Fort Drum.

“There will be no anticipated impacts to any of the airport operations and that applies to the Watertown International Airport, but we also extended it out to the Fort Drum airport and found again no determination of hazard result there,” said Keith Hevenor, a Nexamp official.

Translation: solar panels are shiny, but these won’t blind pilots as they use the airports.

The next steps for Nexamp are to apply for a special use permit for zoning on the land and for the town board to review a detailed plan for the solar farm site.

