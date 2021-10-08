Advertisement

Woman dies in Fort Covington crash

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

State police say 53-year-old Suzanne Seidel-Patnode was driving south on County Route 1 in the town of Fort Covington when the vehicle went off the road, overturned, and struck a concrete barrier.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

