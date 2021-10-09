Christine E. Cerow-Jones, 68, of Watertown, passed away October 7, 2021, at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

Christine was born November 2, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Gerald and Beverly (Carpenter) Cerow. She graduated from General Brown High School. On August 29, 1981 she married Gregory P. Jones. Early in her life she worked for Sears, Kinney Drugs and Tops, later becoming a full-time homemaker. She volunteered at her children’s schools often assuming room mother and reading coach positions.

Christine was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She very much enjoyed reading. Selecting every topic, she would involve herself in an author until she had consumed all of their works and then encourage others to follow. Her culinary skills were well known throughout her family and their friends, and her table was always welcoming. She greatly enjoyed camping with her family especially her favorite place, Cranberry Lake, NY. She was also known for her love and caring for animals, especially stray cats. On numerous occasions she would doctor a poor injured animal back to a healthy state and provide them with a caring home. Her greatest joy was spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. YaYa would do anything they asked with joy. loving and caring, immersing them in all of her love,

Surviving besides her husband are, a son, Jason A. (Amber), A daughter, Lindsay M. Jones, Watertown, two stepsons, Gregory P. Jr., Watertown, Michael J. (Kylie), Florence, SC, a brother, Timothy C. Cerow (Carol), Dexter, two sisters, Suzanne (Michael “Sid”) Devine, Dexter. Nancy (Daniel) Vincent, Brownville, ten grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Thursday at 11:30am at the funeral home with Reverend Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will be private at the convenance of the family. Following the ceremony there will be a celebration of life at the Savory Café, Watertown.

Contributions may be made to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601

