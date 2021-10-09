Christopher J. Clayton, 58, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Christopher J. Clayton, 58, of Main Street, passed away, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born on March 25, 1963 in Anchorage, AK, he was a son of James W. “Jimbo” and Jean Adamczyk Clayton. He was a graduate of Niceville High School, Niceville, FL and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Christopher enlisted into the US Army in 1982 and was Honorably Discharged in 1995. During this time, he was a Health Physics Technician and worked in Nuclear Medical Science at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen, MD.

He enjoyed movies, playing video games and was a collector of many things.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Clayton, Niceville, FL; three children, son, Jonathan and Leslie Clayton, Theresa, NY, daughter, Jordan and Matthew Gable, Middle River, MD, daughter, Jensen and Dylan Hemmerick, Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Emalyn Clayton, Gabriella Clayton-Lupton, Jadelynn Clayton, Lily Warren and James Hatchett-Warren; a sister, Sheryl and John Symons, Crestview, FL; three nieces, Jennifer Reed, Jessica Cowan and Jamie Clayton.

His father and a brother, James W. Clayton, III, passed away previously.

Services will be in Maryland and Florida at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

