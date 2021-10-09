Advertisement

Christopher J. Clayton, 58, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Christopher J. Clayton, 58, of Main Street, passed away, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born on March 25, 1963 in Anchorage, AK, he was a son of James W. “Jimbo” and Jean Adamczyk Clayton. He was a graduate of Niceville High School, Niceville, FL and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Christopher enlisted into the US Army in 1982 and was Honorably Discharged in 1995. During this time, he was a Health Physics Technician and worked in Nuclear Medical Science at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen, MD.

He enjoyed movies, playing video games and was a collector of many things.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Clayton, Niceville, FL; three children, son, Jonathan and Leslie Clayton, Theresa, NY, daughter, Jordan and Matthew Gable, Middle River, MD, daughter, Jensen and Dylan Hemmerick, Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Emalyn Clayton, Gabriella Clayton-Lupton, Jadelynn Clayton, Lily Warren and James Hatchett-Warren; a sister, Sheryl and John Symons, Crestview, FL; three nieces, Jennifer Reed, Jessica Cowan and Jamie Clayton.

His father and a brother, James W. Clayton, III, passed away previously.

Services will be in Maryland and Florida at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

It’s a Football Friday night around the north country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Watertown football on the road, beats Massena
