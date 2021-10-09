Clayton trail bridge to be closed for restorations

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A landmark in the Town of Clayton is getting a makeover.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust says the McCarn Creek Trestle Bridge will be restored starting Monday.

The bridge is 160 feet long and 60 feet high on the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve.

While the bridge is being restored, the portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail that runs through that preserve will be closed.

It is set to be restored by the end of this year.

