D. Diane Carroll, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - D. Diane Carroll, affectionately known as GiGi (Grandma) by many of her great grandchildren, of Dexter NY, passed away in her home on October 8th, 2021.

Born in the same house on November 15th, 1939 to Eva Mae McDonald and Arthur Gebo, the Black River ran through her veins.

Founder and operator of Diane’s Coffee Shop, she shared gator muffins, fisherman’s specials, and fellowship with family, friends, and passers-by for 26 years.

Diane passed her love of salt and quiet strength to her six children and many grandchildren: June Venton (Laura and Brian Pfleger, Maryanne and John Shaughnessy, Christine and Kevin Petronis) Bill Carroll (Will and Alicia Carroll, Diana and Matt Kampnich, Caitlin and Tom, Noah, Caleb, Hannah) Linda and Kathy Lent (Jamie, Kelsey, Jake, Bryan) Deb and Bill Joyce (Steven) Mary Ann Carroll (Brittnie and Sam Blelletta, Austin, Abigail) and Tim Carroll (Natalee and Mike Carroll, Anne and Cara Luyster, Adrienne, Peter).

Whether traveling the world to visit her family or having them pile into her house for Christmas carols and eggnog (with milk), Diane’s greatest joys were her loved ones. A prayer warrior, Diane prayed for her family’s health and safety without ceasing. Her lifelong accomplishment and eternal pride was creating a happy, game-playing, song-singing, kitchen-dancing, diverse and united family.

Diane goes now to reunite and reheat leftovers with Brownie (Richard Brown, Dexter), her great companion in love, her beloved son-in-law Dann Venton, her parents and her sisters (Anita and Rita), and the many friends and family that have gone ahead.

Services will be held at Diane’s home, 125 Maynard Avenue, on Monday, October 12th. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and the service at 3:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Dexter Fire Department Last Call and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

