Darwin Richard Roggie, 62, of Castorland

Darwin Richard Roggie, 62, of Second Road, passed away Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Darwin Richard Roggie, 62, of Second Road, passed away Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville.

Calling hours are 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with the funeral service to be held at 12:00 Noon at the church. Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Darwin’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.