Deferiet Fire Dept. is grilling for a good cause

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Grilling for a good cause! The Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department was helping to make a difference in the community this weekend.

The fire department hosted its annual pig roast at it’s station Saturday afternoon, serving up pork loins and barbeque chicken as well as pulled pork donated by a community member.

All of the proceeds from the event are going to help fund scholarships that were created in memory of Carthage JV Football player Tyler Christman and South Lewis’s Chandler Dolan who lost his life in a farming accident.

“So far, it seems like we have had more people than what we have for barbeques for raising money for ourselves which is great, all of that money can go towards them, they get more money to help. We don’t usually sell out a whole lot but I’m hoping for the reason the money is going for, I hope we sell out today pretty quickly,” said Troy Babcock, Deferiet Volunteer Fire Chief.

Babcock says they had enough food to feed over 350 families and they were going to continue to sell until supplies last.

