Friday Sports: Watertown football on the road, beats Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Football Friday night around the north country with plenty of gridiron action.

We start with NAC Football as Watertown visits Massena.

Joel Davis connects with Cain Roberts for a 6 yard touchdown. Score: 6-0 Cyclones.

But on the ensuing kickoff, DeShawn Walton takes it 86 yards for the touchdown, tying the game at 6.

Watertown answers as Davis hits Dominick Milan for the 31 yard touchdown: 12-6 Watertown.

Dominic Monacelli finds Walton for the 13 yard touchdown, but Watertown beats Massena 27-20.

Carthage was on the road against Central Square.

On the opening drive of the 2nd half, Lincoln Escudero punches the ball loose and Elijah Caputo recovers for the Comets.

And the comets take advantage as Carter Kempney scores one of his 4 touchdowns on the night. It was Kempney with 221 yards on the ground as Carthage beats Central Square 42-14.

Turning to Section 3 football in Dexter, General Brown hosts Bishop Ludden.

Bishop Ludden strikes first. On a 4th down, Nazier Kinsey fakes the punt and goes 36 yards down the far sideline for the score: 7-0 Bishop Ludden.

The Lions answer later in the 1st when Nick Rogers plows his way in from 3 yards out, tying the game at 7.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions take the lead when Gabe Malcolm takes the pitch and finds the end zone from 10 yards out. Score: 14-7 Lions. General Brown wins 47-26.

From Beaver Falls, Beaver River hosts Adirondack.

In the 1st quarter, the Wildcats get on the board when Brandon Moore comes up with the loose ball and scores: 7-0 Adirondack.

Still in the 1st, it’s Ray Hennessey up the middle for the touchdown:14-0 Adirondack.

In the 2nd quarter, Brett Sanford takes it in on the keeper as Adirondack beats Beaver River 53-0.

In boys’ NAC Soccer, it was Malone at Massena.

Thomas Eggleston dents the back of the net.

Then it was Ty Lucey to Eggleston for another tally.

Lucey connects as Massena beats Malone 9-0.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Bishop Ludden 26, General Brown 47

Adirondack 53, Beaver River 0

Carthage 42, Central Square 14

Lowville 16, Canastota 26

South Jefferson, Syracuse ITC

Weedsport 38, South Lewis 0

Watertown 27, Massena 20

Boys’ HS Soccer

General Brown 3, Indian River 2

Carthage 0, South Jefferson 2

Alexandria 1, Copenhagen 2

Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0

Salmon River 1, Canton 0

St. Lawrence C. 0, Chateaugay 3

Heuvelton 3, Hermon DeKalb 0

Malone 0, Massena 9

Parishville Hopkinton 6, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

Heuvelton 4, Hammond 2

OFA 2, Norwood Norfolk 2

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Fredonia 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Potsdam 0, SUNY Fredonia 3

College Volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 0, SUNY Brockport 3

Vassar 0, St. Lawrence 3

Bard 0, Clarkson 3

HS Volleyball

Clifton Fine 2, Salmon River 3

Madrid Waddington 0, Chateaugay 3

Girls’ HS Swimming

OFA 47, Malone 47

Canton 119, Gouverneur 42

