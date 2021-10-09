Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg City Police
2 police officers hurt in struggle with suspect
COVID-19 graphic
North country marks another jump in COVID cases
Bill Saiff, pictured in March 2021
Henderson hunting guide ordered to pay fine, wear ankle bracelet
Police lights
Woman dies in Fort Covington crash
Lyme Central nurse Justine Dowe looks at a gift she received Friday, as the school turned out...
Lyme nurse honored: she’s ‘risen to the occasion’

Latest News

A retired marine in Canton has completed his third Marine Corps marathon.
Retired marine in Canton completes his 3rd marathon
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus